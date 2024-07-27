Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $34.32. 9,975,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,636. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

