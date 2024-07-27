Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 531,573 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 277.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $71,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. 431,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 328.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.