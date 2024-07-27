Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $120,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 4,552,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

