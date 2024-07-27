Capital Research Global Investors Buys 316,292 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,292 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.19% of McGrath RentCorp worth $96,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,329,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.02. 375,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

