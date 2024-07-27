Capital Research Global Investors Buys 321,780 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $168,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $58,687,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $56,128,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $33,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,034,000 after buying an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NSIT traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.24. 170,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,617. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.83 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.