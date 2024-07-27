Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,441,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,651,887 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Vale were worth $200,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Vale by 3,952.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vale by 49,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Vale by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 25,627,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,014,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 23.07%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

