Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.06% of Shell worth $135,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Shell by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 2,821,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.