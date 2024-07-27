Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.73% of Extra Space Storage worth $226,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $164.61. The company had a trading volume of 742,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,388. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

