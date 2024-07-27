Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.38% of Suncor Energy worth $179,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $398,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.50. 1,543,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,516. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

