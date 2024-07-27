Capital Research Global Investors Invests $54.20 Million in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,699,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,202,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.91% of Ermenegildo Zegna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZGN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,163. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Ermenegildo Zegna’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

