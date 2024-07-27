Capital Research Global Investors Makes New $45.89 Million Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 901,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 163,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,601. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $309,806.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Establishment Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.