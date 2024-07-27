Capital Research Global Investors Purchases Shares of 1,020,285 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,623,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.38% of VSE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Trading Up 1.3 %

VSEC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. 148,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. VSE Co. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSE

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.