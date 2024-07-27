Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,175,875 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,121,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,875 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.41% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $182,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 2,454,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,118. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.