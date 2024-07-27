Capital Research Global Investors Sells 290,480 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,651,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,480 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 12.78% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $115,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $26,554,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $2,758,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIXT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 149,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

