Capital World Investors Acquires 923,276 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $246,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 684,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.