Capital World Investors Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.47% of Veeva Systems worth $177,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after purchasing an additional 182,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.43. 1,058,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average is $204.58.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

