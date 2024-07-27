Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,893,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $327,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. 901,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,594. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

