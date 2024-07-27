Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Grifols were worth $138,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $26,137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grifols by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,058,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after purchasing an additional 572,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth $1,970,000.

Grifols Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

