Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,280,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $112,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 10,583,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,020,147. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

