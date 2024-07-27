Capital World Investors Purchases 25,646 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Generac were worth $155,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 831.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $17,956,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Generac by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.43. 798,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $161.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

