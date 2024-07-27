Capital World Investors Sells 21,208,752 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,270,477 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 21,208,752 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $403,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,083,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,890,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.