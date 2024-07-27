Capital World Investors Sells 566,964 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 566,964 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.78% of Lululemon Athletica worth $383,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,268,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,965,000 after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

