Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.09 during midday trading on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

