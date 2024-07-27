Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.17 billion and $212.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.65 or 0.04814800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,075,829,454 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,489,276 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.