Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 43,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 74,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCIF

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.