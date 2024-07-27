CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Sells $801,880.42 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CarMax Stock Up 1.8 %

CarMax stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in CarMax by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Read Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.