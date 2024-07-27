Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $16.05. 1,946,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,027,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.