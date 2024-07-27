Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.78. 977,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.