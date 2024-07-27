Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.0 %

CARR stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

