Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.41%.

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 79,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,226. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $387.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

