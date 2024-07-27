Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.785-2.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-5.050 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 4,768,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.