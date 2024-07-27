CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and $45,844.11 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00008937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,003.59 or 1.00083284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00071829 BTC.

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.17435017 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $65,583.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

