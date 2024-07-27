Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $259.52 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $259.52 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,784,181,027 coins and its circulating supply is 12,186,583,768 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,782,282,439 with 12,184,773,929 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02084744 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,237,183.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

