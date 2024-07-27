Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.70

Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.70 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.53). Castings shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.76), with a volume of 30,934 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Castings from GBX 550 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Castings alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CGS

Castings Trading Up 1.6 %

Castings Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.90. The company has a market cap of £162.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,068.57 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 14.19 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $4.13. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,142.86%.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.