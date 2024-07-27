Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Raised to $36.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.