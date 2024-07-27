CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

CBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 28,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441. CBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

