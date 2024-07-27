Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $1,720,241 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.78. The stock had a trading volume of 549,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.50. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

