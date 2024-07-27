CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in CDW by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

