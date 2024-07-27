CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.08. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $184.99 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.11.

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

