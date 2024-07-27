CEEK VR One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,544.31 or 1.01013281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00072788 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03571604 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,044,109.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.