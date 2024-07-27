CEEK VR Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $958,144.62 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $28.64 million and $958,144.62 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00008931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,049.16 or 1.00035257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00072023 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03571604 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,044,109.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

