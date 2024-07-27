Celer Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $103.92 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

