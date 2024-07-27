Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.620-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion. Celestica also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.62 EPS.

Shares of CLS stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,166. Celestica has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.44.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

