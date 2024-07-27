Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Down 7.7%

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.66 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.54). 9,597,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 4,109,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.40 ($1.67).

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($152,370.78). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

