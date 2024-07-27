Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 10% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $28.37 million and $662,754.88 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,824,844 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,800,310 with 496,564,850 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.48350712 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $618,356.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

