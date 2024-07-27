Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

