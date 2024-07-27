Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Century Next Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTUY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 529. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Century Next Financial has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
Century Next Financial Company Profile
