Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Century Next Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTUY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 529. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Century Next Financial has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Century Next Financial Company Profile

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as loans secured by real estate.

