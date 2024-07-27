Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.14

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.14 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 2534769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,726.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,822,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.