Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,000 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 1,521,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

CTOUF remained flat at $8.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.78.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

