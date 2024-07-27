Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.550-23.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.55-23.80 EPS.

Chemed Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHE stock traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

